Local athletes heading to the next level

On National Letter of Intent Day on Nov. 10, more than 200 athletes and their families gathered in the theater at the Kroc Center in La Mesa for a Signing Day extravaganza sponsored by the San Diego Sports Association.

Local next-level athletes:

Baseball

Eric Van Valkenburg, Torrey Pines, Oklahoma

Ethan Swidler, Canyon Crest Academy, Lafayette

Cole Wilson, Torrey Pines, UCSD

Men’s basketball

Otto Landrum, Torrey Pines, Boston University

Field hockey

Philine Klas, Torrey Pines, University of Pennsylvania

Football

Zach Rowell, Torrey Pines, Stanford University

Men’s golf

Ryan Plodowski, Torrey Pines, USD

Women’s golf

Go Nakatsukasa, Torrey Pines, Utah

Men’s lacrosse

Griffin Grant, Torrey Pines, Notre Dame

Tayden Bultman, Torrey Pines, University of North Carolina

Torrey Pines’Griffin Grant and Tayden Bultman.



(Courtesy)

Softball

Kyra Chan, Torrey Pines, Stanford University

Claire Sefkow, Canyon Crest Academy, Pomona

Cross country/track

Annika Salz, Torrey Pines, UCLA

Women’s lacrosse

Reese Loseke, Torrey Pines, UC Davis

Women’s soccer

Tatum O’Coyne, Torrey Pines, University of Florida

Women’s volleyball

Brooklyn Burns, Torrey Pines, Cal Poly-SLO

Claire Deller, Torrey Pines, Penn

Delaney Karl, Torrey Pines, USC (beach)

Hannah Flannery, Torrey Pines, Brown

Alice Yu, Torrey Pines, Johns Hopkins

Women’s tennis

Katie Codd, Canyon Crest Academy, Duke

Asha Gidwani, Canyon Crest Academy, UC Irvine