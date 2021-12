The DMCV Sharks B2007 Pejkic ECNL team won the Surf College Cup tournament held Nov. 26-28. The boys outscored their opponents 6 goals to 2 and won the Championship match against B2007 Placer United Soccer Club ECNL team in penalties.

