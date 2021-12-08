Share
Del Mar Powerhouse sluggers make tournament finals

Del Mar Powerhouse players
Del Mar Powerhouse players (top row) Ryan Spetter, Brayden Bonnet, Henry Palecek, Cooper Seaman, Hank Milligan; (bottom row) Noah Rosenthal, Kai Claywell, Grant Palla, Jack Ziskin and Nathan Shainberg.
(Courtesy)
The Del Mar Powerhouse Baseball Club’s 10U team were finalists in the National Championship Sports Duel in December tournament held Dec. 4-5 in Escondido. The team had 25 hits over the weekend.

The team includes Ryan Spetter, Brayden Bonnet, Henry Palecek, Cooper Seaman, Hank Milligan, Noah Rosenthal, Kai Claywell, Grant Palla, Jack Ziskin and Nathan Shainberg, Nicolas Hamada and Louie Rinkey.

