San Dieguito Mustangs youth baseball camp offered Dec. 27-29
Another session of the Mustangs Youth Baseball Camp will be held at the San Dieguito High School Academy baseball field on Dec. 27-29. Open to players ages 6-12, the camp led by SDA baseball Coach Daniel Reitz will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost of the three-day camp is $175. Optional extended instruction from 2-3 p.m. is available for an additional $50. For more information, contact danielreitz@sduhsd.net
