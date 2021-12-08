Share
San Dieguito Mustangs youth baseball camp offered Dec. 27-29

A past SDA Mustangs youth baseball camp.
(Jeff Green (File photo))
Del Mar Times
Another session of the Mustangs Youth Baseball Camp will be held at the San Dieguito High School Academy baseball field on Dec. 27-29. Open to players ages 6-12, the camp led by SDA baseball Coach Daniel Reitz will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost of the three-day camp is $175. Optional extended instruction from 2-3 p.m. is available for an additional $50. For more information, contact danielreitz@sduhsd.net

