Share
Sports

DM/CV Sharks Under 10 Boys All-Star Soccer Blue team shines at tournament

Team
Pictured are (back to front and L to R): Coach Isa Rizk, Coach Reggie Zhu, and Coach Lori Krummen; Steven K, Wilson F, Koen W, Kai H, Dean R, Andrew H, Tanner S, Michael F; Menahem N, Aaron S; Matteo S, Alex Z.

(Jonathan Nassi

)
Share

The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks Under 10 Boys All-Star Soccer Blue team were finalists in last weekend’s La Jolla All Star Soccer Tournament, with decisive victories over Simi Valley and SD Force in their final two games on Sunday to capture the title.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement