DM/CV Sharks Under 10 Boys All-Star Soccer Blue team shines at tournament
The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks Under 10 Boys All-Star Soccer Blue team were finalists in last weekend’s La Jolla All Star Soccer Tournament, with decisive victories over Simi Valley and SD Force in their final two games on Sunday to capture the title.
