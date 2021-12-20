10U Sharks soccer team wins La Jolla tournament

The 10U Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks won their division in the La Jolla All Star Tournament. In the tournament on Dec. 11-12, the team beat Cardiff 7-0, SD Force 5-0 and Pacific Youth Soccer 3-0. In the final, they defeated Solana Beach 3-1.

The team outscored their opponents by a total of 18-1.

Back row: Coach Puru Sarva, Connor Gunn, Chase Finkbeiner, Matias Zamora, Donevan Hunt, Lukas Derheimer, Hank Milligan and Head Coach Dan Crouch. Front row: Ian Nagle, Kyle Feldman, Aakash Sarva, Henry Johnson, Cooper Crouch, and Luke Habali.

