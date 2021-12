The Del Mar Sharks Girls U10 team went undefeated winning four games in the Scripps Ranch All Star Soccer Tournament held Dec. 18-19. The team beat Carlsbad 2-1 to win the championship.

Team members with their trophy (l-r): Front row: Avery Satterburg, Olivia Morgan, Emery Satterburg, Audrey Harborth, Ciara Giangiulio , Alia Waters, Mackenzie Moore, Reese Graham; (Back row): Coach Bobby Graham, Coach Randy Satterburg

