San Dieguito high schools to serve up girls beach volleyball next year

The San Dieguito Union High School District will add beach volleyball to its line-up of school-sanctioned sports.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Federated Council voted to add girls beach volleyball to the spring season, starting Feb. 6, 2022. Canyon Crest Academy, La Costa Canyon High School, San Dieguito High School Academy and Torrey Pines High Schools have all submitted proposals with interest in fielding both varsity and junior varsity teams.

“Considering we’re the world champions, I don’t think we can say no,” said SDUHSD President Mo Muir, referencing the recent win by two Torrey Pines High alums in the U19 World Championships. “It’s a great opportunity for our community.”

On Dec. 14, the SDUHSD board approved the new sport and to cover coaching stipends per site at a total of $28,216. There will be additional start-up and ongoing costs which will include equipment, uniforms, and officials, estimated at $52,000.

LCC and CCA have existing sand courts. While SDA and Torrey Pines do not have sand courts, they would be able to participate by using the courts on nearby beaches. In the future, costs for building two to five courts is estimated at $92,000 and $231,000 depending on the CIF guidelines on the number of courts and type of sand, according to SDUHSD Associate Superintendent of Business Services Tina Douglas. Depending on the CIF regulations, LCC and CCA’s courts may require size modifications or sand replacement.

The addition of a new girls sport offering will help the district as they currently have a Title IX complaint against them regarding inequalities between the baseball and softball programs.

“We need to do everything we can to bring parity to our programs and right now they are not in such a place,” said SDUHSD Superintendent Cheryl James Ward. “And of course we want to provide our young ladies with as many opportunities as we can to engage with sports.”

