Solana Beach Soccer Club Boys U14 team wins division at 12th Annual La Jolla All Star Tournament
The Solana Beach Soccer Club Boys U14 team won its division at the 12th Annual La Jolla All Star Tournament. The team won three games including a strong team effort and hard-fought 2-1 victory over the DMCV Sharks in the championship game.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.