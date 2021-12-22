Share
Sports

Solana Beach Soccer Club Boys U14 team wins division at 12th Annual La Jolla All Star Tournament

Coaches
Coaches: Eric Steinhoff, John Gelles, Josh Graff Zivin, and Ryan McGrath

Players (no specific order): Jordan, Cohen, William, Elias, Miles, Carter, Baron, Blaine, Max, JP, Milo, Zane, Jack, Roque, Eli, and Jonas
(Michelle Azevedo)
Share

The Solana Beach Soccer Club Boys U14 team won its division at the 12th Annual La Jolla All Star Tournament. The team won three games including a strong team effort and hard-fought 2-1 victory over the DMCV Sharks in the championship game.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement