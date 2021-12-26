2021 Holiday Classic basketball tournament runs Dec. 27-30

The 2021 Holiday Classic, presented by SBLive Sports, is a nationally-sanctioned high school basketball tournament played annually in San Diego.

The 31st rendition of “The Classic” will be held Dec. 27-30, 2021 and feature 64 teams across four gymnasiums. As has become custom since 2015, there was also a Tip Off Night held Dec. 23. Three games featured six of San Diego’s best teams, all held at the historic Torrey Pines High School gymnasium.

Over the years, the Holiday Classic has become “the tournament of choice” for scouts, college coaches and top-tier basketball programs from around the country, according to the Holiday Classic website. The tournament games are played at four different high school gyms in San Diego. 2021 hosts include Torrey Pines High School (National Division); Saint Augustine High School (American Division); Carlsbad High School (Senator Division); Rancho Buena Vista High School (Governor & Mayor Division).

For schedules and more information, visit theholidayclassic.org.