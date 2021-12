The Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks U12 Boys team recently won their division at Scripps Ranch All-Star Tournament held Dec. 18-19.

Pictured from left: Ashton Brocious, Brayden Satterburg, Asher Parker, Wells Rossettie, Ryan Bodalski, Daniel Chun, Dylan Hood, Jake Babcock, John Vorsheck, Grayden Jackel, Emerson Monroe, Will Biebel; Not pictured: Ryan Naughton

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.