Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys Blue All-Star team wins tournament championship

Pictured left to right, back to front: Coach Reggie Zhu, Steven Krummen
Pictured left to right, back to front: Coach Reggie Zhu, Steven Krummen, Koen West, Andrew Hellman, Menahem Nassi, Tanner Sambazis, Coach Lori Krummen, Matteo Simoes, Michael Freitag, Wilson Freitag, Coach Isa Rizk; Dean Rizk, Alex Zwichorowski.
(Scott West)
The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys Blue All-Star team won their division championship at the Escondido New Year’s All-Star Soccer Tournament on Jan. 8-9, allowing only 2 goals the entire tournament, and finishing with a 7-0 victory in the championship game.

