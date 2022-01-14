Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys Blue All-Star team wins tournament championship
The Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks U10 Boys Blue All-Star team won their division championship at the Escondido New Year’s All-Star Soccer Tournament on Jan. 8-9, allowing only 2 goals the entire tournament, and finishing with a 7-0 victory in the championship game.
