Team San Diego wins junior golf Western Cup

Team San Diego won the Western Cup at the Primm Valley Golf Club in Las Vegas on Jan. 15-16. The U.S. Kids Golf tournament brings the best of the best junior golfers from four western states together to compete each year. In a stacked field with fierce competition, Team San Diego won by six strokes and beat out seven other teams.

Kai Molina, a fifth grader at Ocean Air Elementary School, and his playing partner Lucas Pollack won the boys 10-year-old division, shooting -15 in two days and beating out 10 other pairs in their age group.

Members of Team San Diego, winners of the Western Cup.

(Mei Molina)

Other local players on Team San Diego include Lucas Chen, Emma Wang and Lillian Phee of Carmel Valley and Fernando Salgado from Rancho Santa Fe.

Rancho Santa Fe’s Brady Neal and Evan Liu, playing for the Orange County team, won the boys 12-year-old division, shooting -19 in the tournament.