The Athletics Mercado -14U Price team finished as a finalist at the Triple Crown Fastpitch -7 Inning Series - Schutt Cup Tourney. The tournament was held Jan. 15-16 in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

(Above) Back row: Jocelyn R., Malaiyha G., Hazel L., Tyler P., Carleigh W., Maile A., Itzel H. and Bella H; Front row: Alyssa P., Abby S., Danica N., Itzel S., Giselle M., Johana P., Kylee F. and Lauren F.

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.