Local Pacific Ridge seniors hit 1,000 point mark for varsity basketball

It’s been a terrific year for Pacific Ridge School basketball. The boys team is sitting at 18-7, 5-2 in the league, #3 in Division 4, and the girls team is 12-9, #11 in Division 2 (as of press time). Leading the Firebirds are two seniors whose seasons won’t be forgotten soon, according to a news release.

Carmel Valley residents Brady Burman and Jenna Gorton both reached the amazing milestone of 1,000 career points for the boys and girls varsity basketball teams. Back in November, Burman hit the 1,000-point mark in the boys’ third game of the season, becoming the second Pacific Ridge player ever to do so. He currently ranks first all-time in steals, blocks, and free throws, and is now boys’ all-time leading scorer, reaching 1,323 points Jan. 25, just moving past assistant coach and Class of 2015 Scott Nalbandian’s record, 1,322 points.

Brady Burman

(Pacific Ridge School)

Burman is averaging 15 points and 6 rebounds a game this season and has officially committed to play Division 3 basketball for Sarah Lawrence College in New York.

“What stands out about Brady is that he has always been a team-first player, willing to make the extra pass, dive on the court, play defense with extreme intensity, cheer on every player, never miss a practice, and lead with his actions,” said PRS Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Chris Burman.

Jenna Gorton

(Pacific Ridge School)

Gorton became the first female basketball player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark in early January. She is averaging 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. According to her teammates and her varsity coach, Sara Allard, she is a true leader who keeps the team motivated.

“Jenna has always been a go-to player for the team on the court, but her leadership is what has brought us to another level,” said Allard. “She’s the perfect example of what a coach is looking for in a student-athlete.”

Burman and Gorton are more than just star athletes at Pacific Ridge School. They are high-achieving students who are active on campus and in the local community.

Burman is co-creator of a service group on campus that puts out a regular publication highlighting important climate and environmental issues. He and the boys basketball team have also run free clinics in Tijuana for underserved youth.

Gorton is a key contributor to the girls volleyball team and is an active member of the school’s robotics team. Her service group partners with the Challenged Athletes Foundation by fundraising for adaptive sports equipment for physically challenged athletes.