Athletics-Mercado Tidd 14U Dark Team wins championship title at Fastpitch Softball Tournament

The Athletics-Mercado Tidd 14U Dark Team took home the championship title at the Triple Crown February Frost Girls Fastpitch Softball Tournament held Feb. 5-6 in Poway.

It is the beginning of high school season, which means that many 14U softball players that are still in 8th grade had to find a team to play with during the next three months while their teams went dark. Last weekend 18 players from six different Athletics-Mercado teams came together to form what is referred to as the Athletics-Mercado Tidd 14U Dark Team. They stepped onto the field for the very first time for this tournament without having a single practice together and many didn’t even know each other’s names, yet they came out swinging for the fences. They won six straight games scoring 50 runs and only allowing 12 runs against them.