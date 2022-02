The Carmel Valley-based HighTide Cullivan 14U softball team went 6-0 in the Barona Invitational Softball Tournament held Feb. 5-6, walking away as champions in the final game against a solid Breakers Labs team.

Team members (l-r): Front: Sydney M, Riley C, Willow W, Ava H; Back: Coach Mark Cullivan, Aubrey E, Seiyoung B, Reagan C, Ella S, Sophie K, Kaitlyn H, Avery M, Coach Derek Mafong; Missing: Mina C, Coach Jason Satterly

