Del Mar bodysurfers win gold in Huntington Beach

The Del Mar BodySurfing Club (DMBC) finished on top of team standings in the USA BodySurfing - Huntington Beach contest held on Feb. 11.

Del Mar team members won gold medals in three of the five divisions. Meredith Rose (Women Over 17), Greg Wilkinson (Men Over 45), and Gabby Bigler (Girls Under 18) led the team to victory in a close competition that featured many of the best bodysurfers from Hawaii and California. Team Da Fin Hawaii swept the finals (top four) of the Men’s Under 45, but the Hawaiians fell just behind the team effort from Del Mar, finishing 2nd in team scoring.

Gabriella Bigler, 13, of the DMBC, won 1st place in the Girls Under 18 division at the Huntington Beach USA BodySurfing contest.

(Vince Askey)

Each division awarded team points to the top four finalists.

The Del Mar women were the big difference in leading the DMBC to team victory. In the Women Over 17 division three of the four finalists represented the DMBC. In addition to Meredith Rose in 1st place, Sunny Rickard was 3rd, and Scotti Shafer was 4th. Other women on the Del Mar team included Dana Griffith, Angely Vallarta, Dani Robinson, and Cassandra Flores-Montano, who were all also in the top eight women. Gabby Bigler led the Girls U18 division.

Meredith Rose, of the DMBC, won 1st place in the Women Over 17 division at the Huntington Beach USA BodySurfing contest.

(Adam Crane)

Greg Wilkinson (1st place in Men 45 & over) was joined in the top four of the division with teammate Mark Drewelow (3rd) from Del Mar. Brett Templeman from Ventura placed 2nd. Famous Hawaiian bodysurfer Mark Cunningham finished in 4th.

Gabby Bigler (13 years old) edged out Olivia Dillon from Santa Cruz to win top honors in Girls Under 18.

Competition in the upcoming 2022 bodysurfing events will include open and junior divisions, and possibly several age groups. Registration will be available on the STACT app and stactapp.com

For more on the Del Mar BodySurfing Club, visit delmarbodysurf.com