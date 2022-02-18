Torrey Pines names Robby Collins as head football coach

Officials at Torrey Pines High wasted little time in naming a new football coach, announcing Robby Collins head football coach on Friday, Feb. 11.

Collins, the school’s assistant head coach the last two seasons, replaces Ron Gladnick, who left for St. Augustine.

A Torrey Pines graduate, Collins has a master’s in coaching and athletic administration. He teaches PE and English at Torrey Pines, joining the faculty in 2014.

He has been a member of the football staff for 11 years.

Collins was the JV head coach for a season, coached the varsity running backs, quarterbacks, and was offensive coordinator and assistant head coach the last two years.

“I’m super excited,” Collins said. “I’ve worked a long time for this opportunity.

“St. Augustine is a great fit for Ron Gladnick. And I appreciate what he did to help me get ready for this opportunity. He gave me the opportunity to call plays, and things evolved from there.”

Collins did his undergraduate work at Loyola Marymount, a school that doesn’t play football.

“LMU was a great experience,” he said, “but going there made me realize how much I need sports to be a part of my life. Scott Ashby (who was the head coach at Torrey Pines at the time) wooed me back to campus and into coaching, and I’ve never regretted it.

“I love working with young men, working towards goals, helping them get there.”

In a twist, Ashby — who had been coaching on the freshmen level at Torrey Pines — will be Collins’ defensive coordinator.

Collins said he’ll continue to run the offense and call plays.

“In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Robby is a talented, dedicated educator who knows what it’s like to be a student athlete,” said Torrey Pines Principal Rob Coppo. “Coach Collins brings a perspective to our program we’ve never had before in our almost 50-year history — a combination of experience as a player for the program, a TPHS teacher, and a long-time member of the Falcon Family.

“Robby has deep roots in the community and possesses a unique understanding of what it means to be a Falcon.”

Gladnick could not have been more effusive in his praise for Collins.

“Torrey Pines is special to me, and I wish them continued success,” Gladnick said. “Robby has been my right-hand man for the last two seasons. I couldn’t be happier for Robby and the Falcons.”

Collins said the Falcons will continue to run a Wing-T offense and will keep the helmets that make the team stand out.