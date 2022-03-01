Torrey Pines girls grab Division I soccer title

Torrey Pines High School has been the surprise of the section in the girls soccer playoffs. The Falcons came from the No. 10 seed to win the Division I title in a 4-2 victory over Eastlake Feb. 26.

The Falcons (7-12-4) scored four unanswered goals and rallied from an early two-goal deficit to upset top-seeded Eastlake in the final.

Eastlake (8-8-3) took the early advantage on goals by Eva Wees and Ashley Mekitarian.

Laurel Gonzales tied it up with goals in the 26th and 50th minutes for the Falcons. Preslea Wilson scored what proved to be the winner 10 minutes later. Gonzales iced it with her third goal on a breakaway in the 70th minute.

The Falcons also upset No. 2 seed West Hills in the quarterfinals. The Falcons played the Titans to an early season scoreless tie in December.

Kevin Farmer is a freelance writer for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

