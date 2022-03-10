Share
Sports

Torrey Pines boys soccer wins CIF SoCal Division championship

The Torrey Pines varsity soccer squad and supporters after their victory.
(Anna Scipione)
Share

The Torrey Pines boys soccer team are the 2022 CIF State Regional Division II champions after a 2-0 win over Redondo Union in the wind and rain on March 5.

Torrey Pines won on goals scored by seniors Andrew Mitchell and Elijah Zelkind.

The Falcons wrap the season up with five trophies: CIF State Regional Champions, third place in CIF San Diego Open Division, North County Coastal League Champions, North County Elite HS Tournament Champions and SoCal HS Classic Champions.

Andrew Mitchell (14) celebrates his goal .
(Anna Scipione)

SportsPrep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement