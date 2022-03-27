Athletics Mercado Tidd Dark 14U co-champs in Triple Crown March Mayhem tournament

It was another winning weekend for the Athletics Mercado Tidd Dark 14U softball team. They participated in the Triple Crown March Mayhem Fastpitch softball tournament the weekend of March 12 at the OC Great Park in Irvine, Calif. This team is a blend of six different teams of all 8th graders, who came together to play while their other travel ball team players are off playing high school softball. They went 6-0 for this tournament — scoring 39 runs and only 9 runs against them. They finished the tournament as co-champions with the Athletics Mercado RC team. They are 19-0, so far this spring season.