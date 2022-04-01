Master Sports 3rd Grade All Star basketball team wins tournament championship
The Master Sports 3rd grade All Star basketball team participated in the Battle of the Leagues Tournament on March 26 and 27 at San Pasqual High School, competing against other 3rd grade All Star teams from around San Diego. They went undefeated at the tournament, winning the championship game 38-6.
