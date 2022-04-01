Share
WAVE 15-1 Girls volleyball team wins PVL championship

WAVE 15-1 Girls team
WAVE 15-1 Girls team: Back row (l-r): Head Coach Scott Hartley, Keila Gabriel, Hannah Demiter, Ava Zamora, Peyton Bergman, Mae Kordas, Olivia Durr, Scarlett McClung, Nia Thompson, Lauren Feiler, Assistant Coach Dave Johnson; Front row (l-r): Yuri Park, Delaney Fitzpatrick-Hill, Maya Meyer, Assistant Coach Courtney Dyer
(Andrew Meyer)
The WAVE Volleyball Club’s 15-1 Girls team won the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Premier Tournament on March 26-27. PVL is the top junior volleyball league in Southern California and the Premier division is the top division. The team is currently ranked second in the PVL’s 15U Premier division standings.

15-1 Girls team players include Peyton Bergman, Hannah Demiter, Olivia Durr, Lauren Feiler, Delaney Fitzpatrick-Hill, Keila Gabriel, Mae Kordas, Scarlett McClung, Maya Meyer, Yuri Park, Nia Thompson and Ava Zamora. The team is coached by Scott Hartley and assistant coaches Dave Johnson and Courtney Dyer.

