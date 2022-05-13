Share
North Shore Softball 8u Rockateers complete undefeated spring season with rec tournament championship

Back row: Cliff Chen
Back row: Cliff Chen, Matt Spiegel, Lucian Iancovici, Henry Vuong, Jeremy Clemens, Jeff LaBerge; Front row: Kaitlyn LaBerge, Maya Spiegel, Olivia Vuong, Eleanor Chen, Aaron Iancovici (bat boy), Sammi Iancovici, Penny Clemens, Livy Brittain
(Courtesy)
The 8u Rockateers of North Shore Girls Softball capped an undefeated spring season by winning the rec tournament championship in Carmel Valley. The Rockateers faced the talented Red Hot Chili Peppers in the final, securing the championship with a 7-4 victory.

The Rockateers consisted of Livy Brittain, Penny Clemens, Eleanor Chen, Sammi Iancovici, Kaitlyn LaBerge, Maya Spiegel, Olivia Vuong and Brooke Williams.

