Share
Sports

North Shore 14U Gold Girls softball team wins tournament championship

Team
Pictured (l-r and back to front): Coach Terry Barker, Coach Pablo Bravo, Coach Lori Krummen, Daijah Ennis, Lianna Olenich, Kara Dunlop, Greta Rucks, Carrie Krummen, Coach Cesar Garcia, Emma Schreuder-Welte, Bella Bravo, Linxi Barker, Emma Callstrom, Melony Garcia.

(Peter Callstrom)
Share

The North Shore 14U Gold Girls softball team are the champions of the recent Coastal Classic tournament, going undefeated in 5 games versus teams from San Diego and Orange County, including walk-off, come-from-behind victories in consecutive elimination games. In the championship game, they had a near perfect game, facing the minimum of 12 batters over 4 innings, to win 7-0 and take home the first place hardware.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement