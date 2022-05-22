North Shore 14U Gold Girls softball team wins tournament championship
The North Shore 14U Gold Girls softball team are the champions of the recent Coastal Classic tournament, going undefeated in 5 games versus teams from San Diego and Orange County, including walk-off, come-from-behind victories in consecutive elimination games. In the championship game, they had a near perfect game, facing the minimum of 12 batters over 4 innings, to win 7-0 and take home the first place hardware.
