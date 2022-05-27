Share
Del Mar Rockies are Juniors Coastal League Champions for 2022

Del Mar Rockies: (Kneeling) Chase Oleksy, Joe Romano, Elias Hanley, Griffin Dieter, Anay Nambiar; (Standing) Head Coach Larry Nishnick, Noah Anderson, Andre Salvatore, Duck Choy, Camden Nishnick, Gabriel Turquie, Ian Kwon, Asst. Coach Randy Hanley, Asst. Coach Jon Choy
(David Dieter)
The Del Mar Little League Juniors Rockies claimed victory in the Coastal League Tournament Championship on Saturday, May 21, with a 6-2 win over the Encinitas National Juniors Dodgers. The Juniors Coastal League is a 14U Little League Division comprised of 11 teams from Del Mar (2), Solana Beach (2), and Encinitas (7). In addition to winning the Coastal League Tournament Championship, the Rockies also secured the Regular Season League Title by finishing with a regular season record of 15-1.

