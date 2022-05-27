Torrey Pines freshman baseball team completes a stellar season

Under the professional coaching of Manager David Fantin and Assistant Coach Roger “Pack” Packard the 2022 Torrey Pines freshman baseball team just missed out for the league championship this year. Battling every game against considered the best teams in San Diego County each week,the Falcon team had many tremendous victories while the games lost were heartbreaking close ones. A very well-rounded team with superior pitching, hitting, a top-ranked defense and unbelievable baserunning, all players contributed highly to the success of the team in every way.

Playing in the Open Division of the county with opposing teams, Rancho Bernardo, Poway, La Costa Canyon, Carlsbad, San Marcos, Mission Hills, and many more power teams, the players performed at a level often seen at an older age. All players from top to bottom completed this team. They are so united and best friends. Most all players have played in the surrounding communities since age 4-5 and their journey is just beginning.

Awards went to Most Valuable Player Jack Swanberg, 6-2 pitching record with a 2.417 ERA, .376 batting average and .966 OPS. Silver Slugger Award went to Ryder Young,.354 batting average, OPS .953, 6-3 pitching record. Most Outstanding Player went to Aiden Stroot; Gold Glove Award went to star catcher Ben Taylor; Most Improved Award went to Nick Aldrich; Coaches Award went to Liam Moran; Team Inspiration Award went to Chris Allerson.