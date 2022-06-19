Athletics Mercado Tidd Dark 14U softball team started season as champions and finished as champions

The Athletics Mercado Tidd Dark 14U team formed a team of 8th graders from six different teams to play together, while their teammates left to play high school softball. This team was formed back in February and came out of the gate very strong by winning the Triple Crown - February Frost Tournament without even holding a prior practice and just learning each others names at the first game of this tournament.

They came out swinging for the fences from day one and had instant chemistry. In March, these ladies played in two tournaments. They were co-champs of the March Mayhem and a finalist at the Elite Exposure Tournaments. For the last tournament of the season, the team drove up to Northern California to play in the Dirt Dogs Spring Classic tournament on May 14-15. This tournament was a competition between Southern, Central and Northern California travel softball teams to see who would represent Cali the best. Athletics Mercado Tidd Dark 14U finished the season as they started the season as champions. The team finished the four-month season with a 36-3-1 record, winning three of the five tournaments, and one finalist title.