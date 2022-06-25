Share
Athletics Mercado Price 14U team achieves berth to Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series

Front row (l-r): Danica N., Tyler P., Jo Jo P., Jocelyn G., Alyssa P; Back
Front row (l-r): Danica N., Tyler P., Jo Jo P., Jocelyn G., Alyssa P;

Back row (l-r): Hazel L., Lauren F., Carleigh W., Itzel H., Bam G., Giselle M., Reese D., (missing Kylee F.)

(Courtesy)
As the high school season just finished, the Athletics Mercado Price 14U team came back together to start the summer season off. They have not played together since January as most of the team players went to play high school softball. They entered their first tournament, the Pacific Coast Fastpitch League (PCFL) Summer Qualifier on June 4-5 without a single team practice prior to the tournament.

The team played a total of eight games over two days and finished as champions. They scored 62 runs and held their opponents to only 24 runs. By winning this tournament, it gave them an automatic berth to compete in the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS), one of the most prestigious softball tournaments as teams must qualify to participate. The team will play in the AFCS in Southern California from Aug. 2-7.

