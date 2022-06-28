Local students continue to excel in Wushu

Two Carmel Del Mar School students have followed up their recent Wushu success by attending the USA junior team trials in Texas.

Alexander and Aaron He, who were in fifth and fourth grade this past school year, respectively, earlier this year won three championships each and ranked in the top six for the U.S. Wushu national team mock trial.

Wushu is a Chinese term for martial arts that refers to Chinese martial arts in general, according to the San Diego Wushu Center. Wushu has evolved into multiple forms of practice, each with its own focus and goals, according to the United States of America Wushu Kungfu Federation. Some emphasize health and well-being, while others enforce the traditional culture and skills. Wushu has grown into a global competitive sport practiced by thousands of people all over the world.

Alexander and Aaron ranked sixth and seventh nationally in their age group, and they will have an opportunity to represent the USA to compete at the Pan-American martial art competition this July in Brazil. In addition, Alexander was selected to be a member of the U.S. national team.

Aaron also achieved first rank in a segment of the competition where participants use a spear, and Alex achieved second rank in a segment of the competition where participants use a sword.

The 2021 Phoenix Wushu Nationals that the brothers previously attended included more than 2,000 attendees from 25 states and two foreign countries, according to the event’s website.

But Alexander and Alex have always done whatever it takes to improve. The family has moved multiple times before settling in San Diego, and at times had to travel up to 200 miles per week to visit different masters, their father, Ping He, said.

He said he has been “excited” and “encouraged” by the progress his sons have made.