Athletics Mercado Price 14U team dominates 16U bracket at tournament

Athletics Mercado (AM) Price 14U travel softball team was invited to come play in the Triple Crown - Red, White & Blue tournament on June 25-26 in Irvine, Calif. They were provided an opportunity to play in the older age bracket - 16U level. Most of the Athletics Mercado team is comprised of rising sophomores with a couple of rising freshman. They played against many teams comprised of junior and senior high school/travel softball players. The Athletics Mercado team accepted the challenge and came home as champions.

Athletics Mercado pitchers were on fire that weekend. They pitched a total of six games and only three runs were scored against them that was coupled with a potent offense that scored 50 runs. The weekend helped the team prepare for two major tournaments, which they had to earn a berth into over the next month - the Triple Crown Nationals in mid July and the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series in early August. Currently, the Athletics Mercado 14U Price team is ranked 12th in the country.