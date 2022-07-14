Share
A first for Del Mar Little League: 10U All Stars are Division 31 champs

dmll u10
Front row: Todd Gretler, Nick Hamada, Louie Rinkey, Kai Claywell, Nate Shainberg, Jack Ziskin, Hank Milligan, Grant Palla, Gavin Sweeney and Drew Goldeberger. Middle: Brandon Balian, Henry “H-Train” Palecek and Donevan Hunt. Back: Coach Jon Palecek, Manager Mike Milligan and Coach Darren Gretler.
(Courtesy of Mike Milligan)
The Del Mar Little League’s 8- to 10-year-old All Star team won the District 31championship for the first time in league history. The Del Mar crew took down opponents Rancho Bernardo (in a convincing 16-0 victory), 4S Ranch and Poway American. For the title, they beat Poway American 7-5 on the Escondido National home field.

The All Stars include Todd Gretler, Nick Hamada, Louie Rinkey, Kai Claywell, Nate Shainberg, Jack Ziskin, Hank Milligan, Grant Palla, Gavin Sweeney, Drew Goldeberger, Brandon Balian, Henry “H-Train” Palecek and Donevan Hunt.

The team next moves onto sectionals at San Carlos Little League where they will be playing their first game on Saturday, July 16 against Vista Little League.

