American Theorem wins first Grade I race

Trainer George Papaprodromou and American Theorem won their first Grade I race, the $402,000 Bing Crosby Stakes, at Del Mar on Saturday, July 30. Despite American Theorem going six wide on the turn for home and jockey Joe Bravo losing his whip, the gray ridgling cruised home, 1 1/2 lengths in front of Get Her Number at the finish. Letsgetlucky was an additional 4 1/4 lengths behind in third.

American Theorem, owned by Rustin Kretz of Las Vegas, completed the 6 furlongs on the dirt surface in 1:08.67.

“He just wanted to run. … He was real comfortable on the backside, moving easy,” Bravo said. “And then when we came to the turn, I didn’t think I wanted to go six wide. But he just had his momentum up, and we just kept on going. I got real nervous, though. I dropped my stick on the turn, and that will make you nervous. But he didn’t need it.”

Because the Bing Crosby was a “Win and You’re In” race, American Theorem has a guaranteed spot in the starting gate for the $2 million Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint in November at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky.

Two races later on the card, Royal Ship scored in the Grade II, $302,000 San Diego Handicap. The talented field included 2022 Dubai World Cup hero Country Grammer (second) and 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun (fourth).

Additional stakes winners during the seaside oval’s second weekend of summer racing were Master Piece ($252,500, Grade II Eddie Read Stakes); Fun to Dream ($175,000 Fleet Treat Stakes, co-owned by Jill Baffert of Arcadia and Del Mar and trained by her husband, Bob Baffert), and Twilight Gleaming ($104,100 Daisycutter Handicap).

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will host its first Art of Racing event starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Plaza de Mexico. There will be music, a wine bar, live painting, and artwork available for sale. Visit www.dmtc.com for more information.