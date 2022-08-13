Athletics Mercado Price 14U takes home a finalist ring

Athletics Mercado Price 14U team had the opportunity to play in the West Coast Summer Championship Tournament in Lake Elsinore from July 27-29 where they got to play in the upper 16U bracket. Athletics Mercado Price came out of the gate swinging by winning both of their pool play games to get them the #1 seed for bracket play -- scoring a total of 21 runs and not allowing their opponents to score a run against them.

In the 3rd bracket game, they faced OC Batbusters-Roelling, a team stacked with high school juniors and seniors. The team took its first loss 3-4 and was forced into the losers bracket. The Athletics Mercado Price team fought their way back into the championship bracket only to meet up with OC Batbusters-Roelling again. The team battled to win one of the two games needed to win the entire tournament. Athletics Mercado Price 14U finished the tournament as a finalist.