Carmel Valley’s Kung Fu kids excel at Pan-American Wushu Championships

A team of 10 Carmel Valley kids from Hong Wu Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy competed at the Pan-American Wushu Championships in Brazil this July. The young athletes went up against hundreds of athletes from 13 countries and brought home 15 medals for the United States in Wushu, a form of martial arts also known as Kung Fu.

Solana Ranch School student Alice Zhu led the way with two gold medals, in long fist and spear. Audrey Zhao (Solana Ranch) won gold in broadsword while Gavin Zheng (Carmel Valley Middle) won gold in long fist.

Yingshan Mu (Pacific Trails Middle) took home three silvers, in long fist, sword and spear. Brothers Aaron and Alexander He (Carmel Del Mar) both won silver—Aaron in sword and Alexander in long fist. Aaron Chen (The Bishop’s School) also won two silvers in Taiga fist and Taiga sword. Addison Lam (Ocean Air) won a silver in long fist and bronze in cudgel.

Kate Zhao (Pacific Trails) won bronze in cudgel, as did Kevin Gu (Carmel Valley Middle School).