DMCV Sharks Boys 2012 competitive A team wins three championships

Team members
Team members: Front row: Dylan Szekeres, Landon Keating, Conner Tessieri, Nicholas Lee, David Hollomon; Top row: Felix Wiklund, Nicolas Hamada, Drexlan Schermerhorn, Lincoln Albright, Lucas Chen, Luke Jennings, Jonathan Czukerberg, Sawyer Janicik, Coach Duarte Andrade. Not pictured: Louie Rinkey
(Oriana Wiklund
)
The DMCV Sharks Boys 2012 competitive A team, coached by Duarte Andrade, was recently crowned champions at three consecutive soccer tournaments. On Aug. 1, the Sharks rolled to a decisive 9-1 win in the Surf Cup championship game. On Aug. 7, the team played to an exciting 0-0 tie through regulation, and then won the SoCal Cup in thrilling fashion in a penalty kick shootout. On Aug. 14, the Sharks completed the 3-peat in a decisive 4-1 win in the Copa Loma championship game.

