DMCV Sharks Boys 2012 competitive A team wins three championships
The DMCV Sharks Boys 2012 competitive A team, coached by Duarte Andrade, was recently crowned champions at three consecutive soccer tournaments. On Aug. 1, the Sharks rolled to a decisive 9-1 win in the Surf Cup championship game. On Aug. 7, the team played to an exciting 0-0 tie through regulation, and then won the SoCal Cup in thrilling fashion in a penalty kick shootout. On Aug. 14, the Sharks completed the 3-peat in a decisive 4-1 win in the Copa Loma championship game.
