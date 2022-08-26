Spendarella wins strong victory at Grade I, $304,000 Del Mar Oaks

East Coast-based Spendarella defeated the best 3-year-old female turf runners in the West with a 4 1/2-length victory in the Grade I, $304,000 Del Mar Oaks on Saturday, Aug. 20 (pictured above).

Bellabel crossed the finish line in second, 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Cairo Memories.

Spendarella - trained by H. Graham Motion and owned by Gainesway Stable - covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.09.

“I had a terrific trip,” said Spendarella’s jockey, Tyler Gaffalione. “She broke alertly, and we took up a good spot behind the speed. When we cleared the chute, she dropped the bit and relaxed. She’s special. I have to give Graham and his team all the credit. I’m just happy I got to ride her. I don’t get to ride too many like her.”

Also during the weekend, Warrens Candy Girl prevailed by a head in the $151,000 Solana Beach Stakes, and Sister Otoole - owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, whose president and founder is Aron Wellman of Rancho Santa Fe - won the $131,500 CTT & TOC Stakes.

Coming up next on Del Mar’s event calendar is the Taste of New Orleans Food & Music Festival on Saturday. Guests can experience everything from frozen daiquiris and po’boys to Cajun music and face painters. Tickets are $8-$29; go to dmtc.com.