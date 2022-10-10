Share
CCA Raven field hockey team wins Centurion Classic

The CCA field hockey team won the Centurion Classic.
(Copyright of Lauren Holzman)
The Canyon Crest JV Field Hockey Team was crowned champion at the 6th Annual Centurion Classic Tournament hosted by University City High School on Oct. 1

Over the course of the tournament, including six games with two shoot-outs to settle ties, the team did not allow a single goal. The CCA team, pictured left to right, includes: Coach Julia Little, Jadyn H., Asha F., Elle M., Kelly G., Shea S., Zhen-Ying H., Jolene R., Kendall Y., Kloe G., Tessa V., Emi M., Sadie C., Julia A., Coach Sam Kalt (Not Pictured: Isabella R.)

