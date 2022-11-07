CCA JV boys cross country team wins League Cluster meet

The Canyon Crest Academy junior varsity boys cross country team finished in first place at the North County Conference JV Cluster 3 meet on Oct. 28 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.

Luca Caruso, a freshman Raven runner, took first place on the three-mile course with a time of 17:50.20. Sophomore Auguste Dufour placed in second with a time of 18:11.50.

At the cluster meet, Torrey Pines sophomore Rafael Herchenhorn came in third, followed by Falcon runner Zach Dawson in fourth. CCA freshman Asher Harron placed fifth, freshman Matthew Iannitelli took sixth and rounding out the top 10 were Ian Smee and Jack Sheehy from Torrey Pines, tied for ninth.

On the JV girls side, CCA came in second place overall with freshmen Paaramita Asuri and Joely Klaristenfeld taking third and fourth place. Torrey Pines’ Sara Janis, CCA’s Eleanor Rowen and Torrey Pines’ Reese Rohrbach finished fifth, seventh and eighth respectively.

