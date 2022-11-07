Share
Unbeaten Dons draw No. 1 seed in Open Division volleyball playoffs

Cathedral Catholic is not only unbeaten, but also hasn’t dropped a set

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
The road to the Open Division State Championship in girls volleyball will go through Cathedral Catholic High.

The 38-0 Dons, the San Diego Section Open Division champions, drew the top seed in the eight-team Southern California Regional Championships, which start Wednesday, Nov. 9.

First serve is 6 p.m.

Cathedral, which hasn’t lost a set this season, hosts No. 8 Lakewood (29-8), the Southern Section Division I champion.

Torrey Pines, which lost to Cathedral Catholic in the San Diego Section finals, is seeded No. 5 and plays at No. 4 Santa Ana Mater Dei.

In an interesting twist, Mountain View St. Francis is the No. 1 seed in Northern California and hosts Sacramento St. Francis.

The San Diego Section has 17 teams in the Southern California Regionals with nine home matches.

La Costa Canyon (25-12), which lost to Cathedral Catholic in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs, is seeded No. 1 in Division I and hosts No. 16 Temecula Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

San Marcos (29-9), which lost to Otay Ranch in a San Diego Section placement game, is seeded No. 1 in Division II and drew a bye in the first round.

Otay Ranch (34-8) is seeded No. 14 in Division I and travels to No. 3 Huntington Beach (29-9).

John Maffei

