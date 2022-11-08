Torrey Pines cross country wins Coastal League crown
Torrey Pines High School’s boys and girls cross country team won the North County Conference Coastal League Finals on Nov. 3 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.
The cross-town Canyon Crest Academy varsity boys placed second and the CCA girls placed in third.
In the 3.5 mile race, senior Ryan Thomas came in third with a time of 15:50.5. Falcon senior Nathan Christmore finished fourth, senior Saul Johnson took fifth and junior Matt Conway placed sixth. On the girls side, senior Marissa Gaut finished in fifth with a time of 19:03.3. Senior Sammi Dorostkar took sixth and junior Scarlett Taylor took seventh.
Canyon Crest Academy runners Jason Pippel and Logan Harding came in seventh and eighth in the boy’s race and CCA’s Dasha Zerboni finished in eighth.
The top eight runners earned a spot at the CIF Championships on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Morley Field in Balboa Park.
