Share
Sports

DMCV Sharks Boys 12U Raptors cap undefeated fall season record with rec tournament championship

Back row: Zachary Clemens
Back row: Zachary Clemens, Jeremy Clemens (coach), Ryan Doyle, Brody Hirsch, Tyler Clayton, Austin Lowe, Jake Babcock, Nico Hassell, Joe Hassell (coach); Front row: Zachary Neugroschl, Noah Rosenthal, Eli Barrelet, Hunter Proto, William Matorin, Eli Nejati
(Jeremy Clemens)
Share

The 12U Raptors of Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks soccer rolled an undefeated fall season record into the championship tournament which they recently won after facing the talented Green Dragons in the final, securing the championship with a 3-1 victory at Sycamore Ridge Elementary School. The Raptors consisted of Jake Babcock, Eli Barrelet, Tyler Clayton, Zachary Clemens, Ryan Doyle, Nicocolo Hassell, Brody Hirsch, Austin Lowe, William Matorin, Eli Nejati, Zachary Neugroschl, Lucca Poggio, Hunter Proto and Noah Rosenthal.

SportsClubs

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement