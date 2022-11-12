DMCV Sharks Boys 12U Raptors cap undefeated fall season record with rec tournament championship

The 12U Raptors of Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks soccer rolled an undefeated fall season record into the championship tournament which they recently won after facing the talented Green Dragons in the final, securing the championship with a 3-1 victory at Sycamore Ridge Elementary School. The Raptors consisted of Jake Babcock, Eli Barrelet, Tyler Clayton, Zachary Clemens, Ryan Doyle, Nicocolo Hassell, Brody Hirsch, Austin Lowe, William Matorin, Eli Nejati, Zachary Neugroschl, Lucca Poggio, Hunter Proto and Noah Rosenthal.