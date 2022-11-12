Red Flaming Pandas of the DMCV Sharks win 10U Girls rec tournament championship

The Red Flaming Pandas of the Del Mar Carmel Valley Sharks recently won Bracket B of the 10U Girls soccer championship tournament at Canyon Crest Academy in dramatic walk-off fashion by converting on their last two penalty kicks during a shootout to overcome a 1-0 shootout deficient and secure victory by tying the shootout on their last guaranteed shot and then winning it on the first shot of sudden death. The Red Flaming Pandas had played to a 0-0 tie against the extremely talented green team during bracket play, and the two teams faced off again and tied 1-1 in the championship game before heading to the shootout. The Red Flaming Pandas consist of Piper Gardner, Ashley Caligiuri, Kaitlyn LaBerge, Stephanie McGrogan, Alivia (Livy) Brittain, Stella Hadjivassiliou, Alexandra Klekota, Keiahni Owen, Camila Moreira, Kareena Nirula, and Greta Lipski.