Torrey Pines celebrates field hockey seniors

Torrey Pines High School field hockey team, this season’s Avocado League champions, is sending off three seniors in the class of 2023.

The team celebrated graduating Falcons and team captains Addison Christie, Smilla Klas, Bella Anfuso, as well as senior team manager Eunice Lee prior to their playoff run. The team fell 2-1 in the CIF Open Division championship game to Canyon Hills, on a goal scored in the last 10.4 seconds.

At National Signing Day last week, Smilla Klas inked her intent to play for Harvard University next year.

Senior Smilla Klas with her family. (Anna Scipione)

Addison Christie gets a hug from her teammates on senior night, (Anna Scipione)

Senior Bella Anfuso with her family. (Anna Scipione)