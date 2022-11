First-time Coach Dino Paraskevopoulos and Assistant Coach Robert Patel led the Sharks Champions “Treacherous Takis” Girls U14 Super Rec soccer team in an undefeated season.

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.