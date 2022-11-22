Havnameltdown tops at Grade III, $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes

Havnameltdown edged away from stablemate Newgate in the stretch to win the Grade III, $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Del Mar (pictured above). Practical Move rounded out the top three, an additional 2 1/2 lengths behind Newgate.

Sent off as the odds-on race favorite, Havnameltdown raced 7 furlongs in 1:21.68 under jockey Juan Hernandez.

“He broke well and sat just off them there (Hard to Figure and Newgate),” said Jimmy Barnes, assistant to trainer Bob Baffert. “Newgate was in a position where he had a good chance, and they both finished together down the stretch, so we couldn’t be happier. He’s (Havnameltdown) developed into a really nice horse, and he likes it here at Del Mar.”

Havnameltdown, a 2-year-old colt, is owned by part-time Del Mar resident Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman.

Additional stakes winners during the weekend were Justique ($101,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes) and The Chosen Vron ($100,000 Cary Grant Stakes).

Del Mar will have a special day of racing on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24), with an early first post of 11 a.m. Four graded stakes races are slated during the four-day holiday weekend, one each day.

