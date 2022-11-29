Share
Raven runner races in 2022 CIF State Cross Country Championships

Jacob Pippel competes at the State Cross Country Championships in Fresno.
(Scott Smith)
Canyon Crest Academy cross country runner Jacob Pippel capped off a successful 2022 season at the CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 26.

The meet showcased the state’s most talented cross country competitors and Jacob, a junior, placed 43rd among California’s top Division I high school runners. With a strong finish on the 5,000-meter course, he recorded a time of 16:01.8, running an average mile of 5:09. Jacob’s impressive cross country season resulted in him being the top finisher from the North County Coastal group in the Division 1 race.

