High Tide Cullivan undefeated at the Don Battles On Showcase Tournament
High Tide Cullivan went undefeated at the Don Battles On Showcase Softball Tournament in Riverside recently. The 14u team run ruled four out of the five teams they faced, which included two shut outs and a no hitter. HTC finished the showcase with the highest team batting average of 0.500. They also had the top individual pitcher in the showcase who won three games with an ERA of 0.00 across 14 innings.
