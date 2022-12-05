Share
Sports

Torrey Pines basketball team wins West Hills tourney

The Torrey Pines Falcons won the West Hills Tournament.
(Anna Scipione)
Share

The Torrey Pines High School varsity basketball team won the West Hills Tournament over the weekend with a 53-37 win over Cathedral Catholic.

In the Battle of Del Mar Heights Road, played at West Hills High School, senior JJ Bartelloni led the team with 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Alex Cabulio had 16 points and Zach Jackson put in 15.

JJ Bartelloni
(Anna Scipione)

The varsity Falcons are 6-1 on the season and both the JV and freshman squads are undefeated. The JV squad recently won the Saints Tournament and Karel Novy was named the tournament MVP.

Alex Cabulio
(Anna Scipione)

SportsPrep Sports

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement